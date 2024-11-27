‘Stand and Bang’ – Latest Celtic Warrior Happy to be a Collins and Not a Mayweather

Podge Collins is delighted he is nothing like Floyd Mayweather.

The new to-the-scene Celtic Warrior Gym fighter admires the skills of the boxer many aspire to be but isn’t a fan of his style.

The latest member of the famous sporting Collins clan knows he will never even flirt with being as technical as the all-time great but doesn’t care.

Collins is more of a blood-and-guts operator and is content knowing that while he can’t beat the multi-weight world champ for technique he can trump him in the entertainment stakes.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com ahead of his second pro outing on the JB Promotions Chapter 2 card at the Warehouse on Friday, Collins explained: “Rough and tough. I like to stand and bang. The likes of Mayweather, he’s an unbelieve boxer and everyone loves him, but he’s brutal to watch. There’s no excitement about him. The whole point of the game is to be exciting that’s what people want. I’m not fond of that frustrating style. You want to bring a bit of excitement and a bit of enjoyment to the crowd, put on a performance.”

He may not want to be like Mayweather but the 24-year-old has no choice but to carry the Collins name. As the son of legendary LOI manager, Roddy and the nephew of one of Ireland’s greatest-ever boxers, Steve Collins as well as respected coach Paschal Collins there is extra spotlight on his career.

However, he is adamant that doesn’t generate extra pressure.

“The Collins name is so popular in the sports world and I’m very very proud to have it, but I’m not letting that get to me.

When I step into the ring I’m not thinking of the Collins name, I’m just thinking of myself as a man and what I can go in and do.

“I still have to earn things myself and I have to work hard to get that success. When I step in the ring the name means nothing but outside the ring it’s great to have because a level of respect comes with it. But again I have to earn my own respect and that’s what I’m in the process of doing.”