Watch – Carl Frampton finds a new way to put people to sleep







Carl Frampton has shown there is a much less aggressive way to put people to sleep.

The popular boxer, who has 15 knockouts to his name, has shown his softer side after teaming up with Barnardo’s this week.

The charity has linked up with a few familiar faces to promote accessible bedtime stories for children during the Covid-19 crisis and this week three weight world champ Frampton stepped up.

Frampton and son Rossa read through a personal favourite of theirs, Allan Ahlberg’s ‘ Funnybones.

Head of Barnardo’s NI Michele Janes said: ” When you think of Carl Frampton you are probably more used to seeing him inside a boxing ring or on a sports show, than sat on his sofa reading a bedtime story.



“Which is why we are absolutely delighted that Carl is involved in Barnardo’s Bedtime Books, reading a favourite of his son Rossa’s, ‘Funny Bones’.

“In some households, for one reason or another, stories are not part of a bedtime routine. Along with Carl we hope that in sharing this video, it helps to make bedtime stories accessible for everyone.

“The current Covid-19 emergency has presented a challenge like no other in Barnardo’s 154 year history and we continue to support the children, young people and families across Northern Ireland who need us most. I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all staff, volunteers, supporters and local companies who have generously supported and donated during this difficult time.

“If you need to speak to someone at Barnardo’s NI, please call 028 90 672366, leave a message and someone will get back to you, or email [email protected]”