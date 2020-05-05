Operation ‘Operator’ – Tiernan Bradley is on an Owen O’Neill revenge mission







Tiernan Bradley is on a revenge mission.

Ireland’s newest pro’s first real professional is to avenge a defeat inflicted on his club mate in the amateurs.

The Dublin based Tyrone native has yet to trade leather as a pro, but has already managed his first call out.

The Steven O’Rourke trained fighter want to fight Belfast ticket seller Owen O’Neill.

‘The Operator’ stopped Bradley’s club mate within 30 seconds of an amateur bout.

Bradley was doing his friends corner and witnessed O’Neill dish out his first ever knockout and now wants to get revenge.

Speaking to Boxing Bantz he 23-year-old also suggests O’Neill isn’t at his ‘level yet’ and revealed it’s a fight he wants.

Bradley has a high enough profile for a newly turned over fighter, but doesn’t bring much to the table in terms of tempting O’Neill at this point.

However, now the seed is planted it is a fight that may be seen as a domestic title scrap further down the line.The fact the COVID situation is likely to have a lasting affect on travel All Irish fights may become more regular in the tail end of this year. That increases Bradley’s chances of securing an early fight with the entertaining and well supported Belfast fighter.

O’Neill has been campaigning at light middleweight, but has been keen to drop to welter, a division where Bradley resides.

Both divisions are stacked domestically and the Dee Walsh and Daniel Anderson trained, O’Neill may target more experienced fighters in the hope the reward – in the form of a title- aligns with the risk.

Still it’s positive to see Bradley show ambition, set himself targets and create a rivalry early on.