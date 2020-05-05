LIVE – The Fantasy Irish Boxing Super Series – Amateur Middleweights







Today we begin the Fantasy Irish Boxing Super Series and we have a special group of fighters to start off with.

Our followers will decide who is their golden boy from Ireland’s golden generation of amateur middleweights.

Votes will take place throughout the day as Andy Lee, Darren Sutherland, Jason Quigley, Michael O’Reilly, Michael Nevin, Darren O’Neill, Eamonn O’Kane, and Steven Donnelly battle to become the first FIBSS champion.

The schedule for today’s action is as follows (all time Irish time):

12:00 noon – Random Draw

12:30pm – 2:30pm – Quarter-Finals

3:00pm – 5:00pm – Semi-Finals

6:00pm – 8:00pm – Grand Final

You can follow all the votes below.

FIBSS #1 – Amateur Middleweights/a>