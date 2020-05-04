Irish defeater Danny Dignum wants Luke Keeler bout







Danny Dignum [13(7)-0] wants to make it a hat trick of Irish wins by adding Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] to his list of Irish scalps.

The Essex’s middle started the transition from prospect to contender with wins over Tyrone’s Conrad Cummings and Belfast’s Alfredo Meli in his last two outings.

The 28-year-old southpaw now has his sights set on another Irish 160lbs fighter and would like to fight Luke Keeler.

“Luke Keeler is a very good fighter, another Irishman as well. I think it makes sense, that fight. I would like that fight to be honest. I don’t know what Luke Keeler’s plans are next, obviously he lost to Demetrius Andrade, whose quality,” Dignum told Danny Flexen when speaking to Seconds Out.

It’s an easy fight to make considering both are MTK and the Irish element gives it narrative.

However, Keeler has been open about wanting to return to world title action as soon as possible and Dignum doesn’t necessarily provide passage to a champion.

The Essex fighter admits as much : “The thing with Luke Keeler is because he fought for a world title it might be a bit sticky fighting me,” he continues.

“He is in such a good position, he could get another decent win then he could get another good money fight. But by him fighting me it might be a bit sticky for him because where does he go from there. I think they might get him another decent win, get him another world title shot or [a fight] a long those sort of lines, but I would like that fight.”

Reflecting on his wins over former Keeler foe Cummings and Belfast’s Meli, Digmun added: “Conrad Cumings and Alfredo Meli are good fighters. I stopped them both and I feel like I am at a good level. I think it puts me in good stead for the future. I am looking forward to whats next.”