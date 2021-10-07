Down Under Dinner Date – Nathan Watson confirms November fight

Nathan Watson’s busy 2021 just got busier after he confirmed a fight date on what is a busy weekend for Irish boxing.

The Australian-based Belfast fighter will trade leather against a yet to be confirmed opponent on November 20 at Mansfield Tavern.

The on the up Down Under based fighter was increased his unbeaten start to five fights last time out.

The Ace guided operator was set to fight for his first professional title on that Summer card having agreed to trade leather with Aaron Stahl [2-0-1] for the Queensland light-middleweight strap at the Eaton Hills Hotel.

However, the Townsville native pulled out of the title fight, meaning Watson will have to wait before trying to get his hands on a strap.

Watson [5(1)-0], who sparred with fellow Aussie-based Irish fighter Dennis Hogan in the build-up to the fight, still saw action took on former Australian middleweight title challenger Ake and won rather comfortably.

Irish-boxing.com understands Team Watson still have their eyes on that strap but it remains to be seen if it will be on the line on the November 20 dinner show.

Watson next appears on a busy weekend for Irish boxing with Jason Quigley challenging Demetrius Andrade for the WBO middleweight world title in American the night before, Graham McCormack also trades leather on Friday, November 19 taking on Paul Kean in Scotland, while Thomas O’Toole appears in Boston on Saturday.