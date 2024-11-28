‘I Never Want to Feel Like That Again’ – Pain of Defeat Motivates Matthew Tyndall

Matthew Tyndall moves forward in his career motivated by the pain of defeat.

The young prospect suffered a first career defeat when he lost a high-profile Irish title fight to promotional stablemate Senan Kelly last time out.

He admits the reverse ‘stung’ a lot but he is determined to take whatever positives he can from it.

The Bray native, who returns against Manoj Kumar on the Chapter 2 card, says he taken massive learnings from the clash, learnings he has already put into practice.

The JB Promotions man also says he moves forward motivated by the pain of defeat and has upped his game in a bid never to experience it again.

Tyndall also revealed he wanted to return to winning ways via a stoppage win.