Knockout Title Success – ‘Young’ Declan Gerathty Predicts Vintage Pretty Boy Display

Declan Geraghty is ready to go out with a prolonged high.

The Dubliner challenges for the BUI Celtic welterweight title on the Chapter 2 card in the Warehouse at the Red Cow on Friday.

Considering the former Irish title challenger elected to retire late last year before being tempted back and has yet to win domestic professional honours, some suggested the Jake Tinklin clash may have been a chance to exit on a high.

However, the stylish southpaw says he has a six-month exit plan.

The former Irish standout didn’t want to go into details, although promoter and friend Jay Byrne has hinted at an Irish title and more.

Speaking just before making the welterweight limit, Gerathy said he was hoping for a stoppage win and hinted at a vintage Pretty Boy display.