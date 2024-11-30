‘Well What About Now’ – Eddie Hearn Gives Katie Taylor Croke Park Update

Eddie Hearn says Katie Taylor remains desperate to fight in Croke Park and he wants to deliver it for her.

Croke Park is back on the agenda after Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano for the second time in front of a record Netflix audience in Texas.

Surprisingly, Serano’s team, MVP have made the noise with regard to a Jones Road fight night, going as far as to suggest Jake Paul will ask Donald Trump to get it over the line.

Hearn, who has fallen out with Paul and the people at MVP, says he would be willing to work with them to make it happen.

However, he still believes that assistance from the Irish government would be needed.

“I would like to work with MVP, I will have to, and say let’s look at the options. Let’s look at Croke Park. Let’s go back to the Irish government and say “well, what about now?”’ said Matchroom promoter, Hearn.

“And people get confused when we ask for help, they say “why should the government give money to Matchroom?

“It is not about giving the money, it is about being in line with all the other economics of going to a major stadium. If Croke Park cost the same to us as Wembley Stadium, we would have already done it.”

Taylor does hold a Las Vegas dream and a fight at the Sphere has been mentioned, as had a potentially historic Saudi-hosted bout.

The Essex fight maker doesn’t think Saudi would be top of the list and is adamant the Irish Icon’s next bout has to be in a venue of note.

“‘I do think the economics for this fight right now are potentially bigger outside of Saudi, because you are now talking about a massive gate. The revenue that could be generated from a third fight is a serious number,’ Hearn added.

“If it is Chantelle Cameron back at the 3 Arena or Amanda Serrano back at the MSG, I don’t think it would excite her the way Croke Park or Vegas would,’ he said.