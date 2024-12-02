‘Better Brother’ – Padraig McCrory Delighted to Sign the Best Boxing McGivern

Hammer Boxing have signed the better of two very talented boxing McGiverns according to a smiling Padraig McCory.

Jack McGivern, the younger brother of BUI Celtic Champion and Queensberry stylist James ‘The Natural’ McGivern, has turned over and will work under the managerial guidance of the super middleweight star. ‘

‘The Hammer’ is more than happy to have secured the St George’s ABC graduate’s signature and believes he has a real talent on his hands. Indeed, albeit in jest, he claims he has secured the services of the best of the decorated boxing brothers.

“When I first heard Jack was looking to chat with me regarding professional boxing I was excited as I’ve known of his talent for a while,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve always heard about James McGiverns better brother!”

McCrory isn’t just going off what he has heard about a boxer who won Elite Ulster honours as a teen, he has seen him up close and personal.

“Jack’s been in the gym with us for a while now and has shown what he’s about,” he adds before signing off the same, slick power puncher. hymn sheet James McGivern does when singing his brother’s praises over the years.

“He can fight but also has the ability to outbox people a slick southpaw with genuine punch power.”

The popular Belfast boxer plans to debut the latest addition to his stable early next year, potentially on his debut promotion.

“He will debut in the new year,” he explained.



“Hammer Boxing has its first show penciled in but if we can get him out before that we will,” he adds before revealing he will be patient with the new to the scene boxer’s development.

“He’s still a young guy, so we’re in no rush. I plan a minimium of three fights next year and to end the year with a 6 rounder.I’m happy to let him develop into the professional game.”