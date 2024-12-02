Hollywood Star ‘Haunted’ by Netflix Katie Taylor Legacy Comments

Rosie Perez admits she is haunted by questioning Katie Taylor’s legacy.

The Hollywood star says she deeply regrets her comments about the trailblazing star following her victory over Amanda Serrano.

As part of the Netflix commentary team, the actress had a prominent role in the narrative the broadcaster pushed on the fight.

The Puerto Rican, who is a massive supporter and friend of pound-for-pound star Serrano, was audibly upset with what she felt was illegal use of the head by the Irish sporting great.

Indeed, she went as far as to suggest that the legacy of Taylor, a fighter who completely transformed both amateur and pro boxing for the better, might be tainted due to an “asterisk” brought on by the coming together of heads.

However, she has since rowed back on the comments.

Speaking with MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani, she confessed: “There was one moment I do regret in the Taylor-Serrano fight because it came out wrong and if anybody jumped on me for that – that’s fair. And that was when I said Katie Taylor will have an asterisk next to her name because of these fights.

“What I wanted to say was it’s going to be unfortunate that people will think of Katie Taylor with an asterisk by her name because of the headbutting and it’s not fair,” she added.

“So that I regret deeply because I have such great respect for Katie Taylor as a fighter, and I think that I was just caught up in the emotion in the moment and that’s I mean about it’s an on the job learning experience.

“I would correct myself on that. I would think twice about saying stuff and how to say it to make sure that I’m clear and it cannot be misconstrued because I’m sure it was. That just haunts me, that statement just haunts me.”