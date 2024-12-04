Emmet Brennan Can’t Sleep on Second City That Never Sleeps Opponent

Emmet Brennan takes a second bite of the Big Apple on Friday well aware he has another fight to sink his teeth into.

The Tokyo Olmpian follows up his second BUI Celtic title win with a trip back to New York where he fights Victor Hugo Exner at the Melrose Ballroom, Queens.

Like his fight with Devaun Lee, in his last visit to the city that never sleeps, his fifth pro foe is a boxer you can’t sleep on.

The Dublin admits the Argentine isn’t as tactically proficient and Lee, a fighter many argued Brennan was crazy to fight as early as bout number three.

However, the Dublin Docklands graduate notes that he is tough, adventurous and dangerous in a wild way.

“This fella is technically very very good. He knows his way around the boxing ring He’s just gone into that stage of his career where he’s taking on bigger opponents and he’s getting beaten in close fights,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s a little bit different to the first fighter I fought over here. He’s as not defensively solid and he’s a little bit more gung-ho. He’ll probably take a few more chances compared to Devaun Lee who’s technically probably a little bit better.

“This fella on Friday night will be a bit wild so you might have to feel him out for a round or two.”

Brennan goes into the fight as a firm favourite but again there is a degree of jeopardy involved. He points out that will always be the case in New York, a city he plans to fight in regularly.

“In America, they’ll stand and have a scrap. The journeymen, they have a little bit more about them than the Europeans,” he adds before revealing he has been warned of Exner’s threat level.

“I’m lucky I have the people over here that give me that little bit of local advice. They know the lads that come to fight like this fella on Friday night. You don’t want to overlook these kinds of opponents, so my job now on Friday night is a big one.”