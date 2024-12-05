50-50 But Not as We Know It – Conlan Gives Moran – McKenna Prediction

It’s a 50-50 fight but not as we know it.

Jamie Conlan is adamant this weekend’s Dylan Moran – Tyrone McKenna is an exciting 50-50 – but not in the traditional sense.

In boxing parlance, 50-50 means an impossible-to-call clash that leaves even those in the know struggling to call a winner.

Conlan doesn’t believe you’ll be hard-pressed to find confident predictions for the SETU Arena-hosted, Pro Box broadcast bout, rather, he believes there is even a split of opinions when it comes to this weekend’s War in Waterford headline.

“It’s a fight that is a genuine crossroads fight. It’s a fight that intrigues,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Put it to anyone who knows their boxing and you’ll get 50-50 split in terms of opinions.

“If you ask 10 people, five will answer one way and five will answers go the other way – and each one will have a great breakdown of why they feel the fight goes that way.”

Giving his own personal breakdown the fight-educated former Commonwealth Champion puts forward a case for both to emerge victorious.

‘The Mexican’ believes the Waterford side of the anticipated match up is naturally bigger and wonders if some of the Belfast man’s famous toughness will drain with the weight he has to cut.

“Dylan looks bigger and naturally stronger. Tyrone is unbreakable at times but the body was an issue in his last fight. I think the weight was an issue in losing last time.

“If Tyrone’s weight is not an issue going then the body should be okay and it’s about bringing Dylan into deep waters.”