Dylan Moran Knew Exactly How to Tempt Tyrone McKenna to Wateford

DylanMoran knew exactly how to tempt Tyrone McKenna to Waterford.

It was as simple as calling him out!

The Waterford side of this weekend’s intriguing Pro Box main event knew ‘The Mighty Celt’ wouldn’t turn down a challenge.

The tactic worked as the Belfast fighter responded positively, meaning the 29-year-old brings, what he believes is the biggest possible domestic clash he can to his hometown.

The Deise man says the Oliver Plunketts graduate meets the big fight remit and will ensure a headline fight worthy of the big show.

“I put that out there and I knew the answer I’d get,” he says of the call out.

“It’s Tyrone McKenna he doesn’t back down,” Moran said.

“I was thinking me versus Tyrone McKenna is the only fight worthy of this event. The fans are going to be the real winners here.”

One of Irish boxing’s Mr Nice Guys, Moran was also keen to point out he holds the veteran Irish boxer in high regard.

A bit of tension has crept in as the fight draws nearer – but deep down the Ring Kings boxer respects all ‘The Mighty Celt’ has done.

“I’ve the utmost respect for Tyrone McKenna, he’s an Irish boxing legend and it will be an honour to share the ring with him. What better place to do it than Waterford? I’ve always said I want to bring big fights and there is no bigger one than me and Tyrone,” he adds before expressing delight at topping another bill in the Munster county.

“That’s all I ever wanted when I started off. April 8 was an amazing night last year and fast forward a year and we are going back there. The plan is to blow the roof off the place. ”