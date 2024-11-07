Gaughran Calls for McCormack and McCarthy to Go Out all Guns Blazing

Ian Gaughran is hoping that Graham McCormack and Craig McCarthy will put an end to their long-standing grudge—and perhaps their careers—with another epic clash in Waterford on December 7.

The Munster veterans renew acquaintances on the ProBox, Conlan Boxing, and Ring Kings card at the SETU Arena in the final month of the year.

The rematch of their BUI Celtic title fight at the same venue two years ago is an eagerly anticipated repeat and rivers of bad blood remain between the duo.

The pair shared verbals before they shared serious leather in ‘Built2Last’s’ home county for the BUI Celtic super middleweight previously. McCarthy won that Fight of the Year contender although McCormack and his team still question the decision.

Indeed, they questioned it backstage after, it almost led to an altercation and kept tension levels high enough for there to be a huge appetite for a rematch

The veteran’s now box again as chief support to Dylan Moran versus Tyrone McKenna and ‘G Train’s’ manager hopes there will be no fuel or reason for a trilogy bout.

The IGB boss hopes the hatchet is well and truly buried in the ring come December. The Dublin fight manager doesn’t doubt the match-up has all the ingredients to deliver a war but hopes there is peace after.

Gaughran also thinks it’s the perfect opportunity for both to go out with a bang and hopes they sail off into the boxing sunset after the all-Irish clash.

“It has the makings of one of those fights, both men going out on their shield, giving everything they have, leaving everything in the ring, putting on another show for the crowd, making their families proud, making their teams proud and hopefully at the end of it all there’s no kind of controversy,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“They could bury the hatchet and gain that respect after two brilliant fights. They could look back on two successful careers. Both of them have won Celtic titles, both of them have fought on big nights and on big TV cards big shows. They’ve both done very well and I think this is the perfect way for both of them to finish.”

Gaughran manages former BUI Celtic champion and Limerick favourite, McCormack, and is backing his charge to get revenge. He also revealed the Shaun Kelly-trained entertainer is eyeing up his exit from pro boxing and could exit stage left post Waterford.

“Graham is talking about this being the last dance so he’s really going to put everything into this. It is a mouthwatering fight.”