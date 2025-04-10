Domestic Devotion – Sean Murray Stays True to All Irish Mantra

Sean Murray was never going to try to ease his way back in.

The Navan man suffered a first career defeat last time out, losing to Daniel O’Sullivan in a BUI Celtic title fight.

The typical response to such a reverse is to get yourself a routine confidence-building win over journeyman opposition.

However, Murray hasn’t taken a typical approach to his boxing career.

The Meath brawler has made his intentions to fight clear from day one and has been vocal about his desire to compete in all Irish fights.

Defeat hasn’t changed his domestic devotion. Post the O’Sullivan defeat, he is straight back in derby action, facing Richie O’Leary on JB Promotions night of champions card at the National Stadium tomorrow.

“I didn’t think about fight a journeyman,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I said I wanted tough fights from the get go and I’m gonna stick to that and stick to tough fights,” he adds.

Defeat also hasn’t impacted Murray’s self-belief. The veteran of three all-Irish encounters feels he knows what went wrong against the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter when they fought late last year.

“Everything went wrong for me on the night,” he continues.

“I did the weight cut wrong, and the gum shield was not playing ball. Then, after I got the point taken off, I just dropped the head.”

Murray also believes his and O’Leary’s styles will gel to ensure another entertaining battle.

“I don’t know much about Richie. I know he’s skilful and that’s what I’m expecting him to bring. I think it’s gonna be a brilliant fight.”