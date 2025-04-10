There will be Blood – Peter Carr Promises Daniel O’Sullivan Title WAR

It can only be a bloody war, promises Peter Carr.

‘The Devil’ understands why fight fans are extremely excited about his BUI Celtic middleweight title fight with Daniel O’Sullivan this weekend.

Indeed, he predicts the trade fight will exceed expectations and the deliver in sensational fashion.

With two action junkies going at it for a domestic honours the Crumlin trained puncher assures war will break out.

“I understand why everyone is so hyped for this fight,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Two dogs going to work on each other, and both not gonna stop till the end. Expect nothing but a war. A blood bath!”

Voilence isn’t the only thing the the JB Promotions man is predicting.

“I will win,’ he says confidently.

“My hand is raised into the air on Saturday. I’m feeling great going into this fight, the best I’ve ever been coming into the fight, mentally and physically.”

The 26-year-old claims his love of fighting means he won’t approach things any differently because a title is on the line. However, he does admit victory over former BUI Celtic light middleweight champion, O’Sullivan would be made sweeter by the accolade on offer.

“Challenging for the title doesn’t really make me feel anything different becaus title or not to me a fight is a figh. But it’s gonna feel beautiful when I hold my belt high in the air.”