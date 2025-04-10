HOW TO WATCH Tommy Hyde’s Australian DebutThe

The Tommy Hyde Road Show hits Melbourne this weekend.

The Cork super middleweight prospect trades leather in Australia on Friday morning [Irish Time].

‘The Governor’ fights Anuary Mlawa of Tanzania, in an eight-round fight on “SLB Fight Night,” at The Melbourne Pavilion on April 11.

The fight is the Irish Road Warriors’ first down under, but his eighth outside of Ireland as he continues to advertise his wares worldwide.

Indeed, prior to flying to Australia, Hyde had racked up 47,064 round-trip miles fighting in the United States: Greater Boston three times, as well as once apiece at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Redwood City, California, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He can now add another 10,827 round-trip miles from Cork to Melbourne and back -and those nearly 60,000-plus miles don’t even include additional miles he’s traveled to multiple training camps in the United States and England.

The many who can’t make it to Oz to take the fight in in person can watch it streamed on: http://streems.com.au/.

I’m looking forward to seeing Tommy showcase his talent here in Melbourne,” Tommy’s father/manager Gary Hyde said. “Tommy has really connected with his coach, Lee Beard, who has added to Tommy’s arsenal. So, I believe we will see an even better fighter on April 11th. It’s amazing how many Irish people have come to support Tommy and it makes me a very proud father.”