On a High Down Under – Australia Proving a Home Away From Home For Tommy Hyde

Undefeated Irish super middleweight prospect Tommy “The Governor” Hyde has thoroughly enjoyed his initial visit as he prepared for his first fight in Australia this Friday in Melbourne.

Hyde, 25, takes on Anuary Mlawa , of Tanzania, in an eight-round match on “SLB Fight Night,” presented by Sam LaBruna, at The Melbourne Pavilion.

Hyde’s expanding fanbase around the world will be able to watch his fight streaming live on http://streems.com.au/.

Hyde is more than 5,000 miles away from his home in Cork, Ireland, but the popular Irishman may have found a second home in Australia.

“I’m loving it in Australia,” Hyde reported. “I can see why so many Irish have immigrated here. I’m staying in St. Kilda, which feels like being in another county of Ireland. There are Irish people everywhere. The support has been great for this fight. There are a lot of people coming to support me Friday night. I’m looking forward to giving them a great fight.”

Hyde has 100-plus amateur matches in which he was a 9-time National finalist. He reached the quarterfinals of the World Junior Championships in 2015, won the 2019 Haringey Box Cup, and is a 3-time Celtic Box Cup gold medalist.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Tommy showcase his talent here in Melbourne,” Tommy’s father/manager Gary Hyde said. “Tommy has really connected with his coach, Lee Beard, who has added to Tommy’s arsenal. So, I believe we will see an even better fighter on April 11th. It’s amazing how many Irish people have come to support Tommy and it makes me a very proud father.”