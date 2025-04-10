Reddy For a Step into the Unknown – Portlaoise Prospect Doesn’t Know What to Expect from DAZN Foe

Cian Reddy won’t be taking anything for granted as he takes a step into the unknown this weekend.

The Portlaoise prospect isn’t too concerned about his move to six rounds, but is somewhat wary of Night of Champions opponent, Petr Brodsky.

It’s not that the early days prospect fears his Czech foe, rather goes into the National Stadium fight with a healthy caution. Reddy notes it’s hard to understand what level his 28-year-old is at exactly – and as such doesn’t know what to expect.

He points out Brodsky’s stats hint at a threat level that needs to be respected, although says the level of opposition my be manipulating the numbers.

Considering he has four wins, Reddy also expects his fourth pro foe to come with ambition.

All of which means ‘The Country Kid’ knows he faces somewhat of a test this weekend. The thing is he just doesn’t know if he is sitting an honours or pass level exam.

“It’s a good step up for me,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I fought some really crafty journeymen who rarely get stopped and know how to box but this lad is coming to win. He has a 50-50 record. All his losses are against top lads, the likes of Luke McCormack, an Olympian, and Joshua Frazer, a super welter who is 13-0.

“Although all his wins are against quite lower-level opponents, so it’s quite hard to gauge exactly where he’s at,” he adds.

The 28-year-old away-corner fighter has two first-round stoppages to his name and three early nights from four wins, suggesting he can punch.

“You have to be wary regardless,” comments the Laois native.

“It’s boxing! It’s a dangerous sport, like I said some of them lads he’s knocked out are quite a low level. But he’s doing what he has to do and getting rid of those opponents, so i need to be switched on and carry out instructions to the best of my ability.”

Reddy remains ultra relaxed about the move up to six rounds. He points out he does six regularly in sparring. The Portlaoise graduate also claims the decision to add extra rounds isn’t necessarily about becoming title-eligible.

“It’s something I wouldn’t really think about too much,” he comments.

“I would regularly spar 6 rounds, so it’s just like what I do in training really.

“I just let my coaches and Ian Gaughran, my manager, decide on these things. I don’t really think about it too much. You have to step up at some stage,” he continues before steering clear of title talk.

“I just focus on Saturday night. It’s a good fight for me. In an ideal world I would like to have a few 6 rounders before even looking towards a title. I’m in no rush but my mind is fully focused on Saturday night and nothing past it.”