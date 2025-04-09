‘Exciting Times Ahead’ for Progression Keen Glen Lynch

It’s all about progression for Glen Lynch.

The Dubliner makes his TV debut on the DAZN broadcast JB Promotions bill set for the National Stadium this Saturday night.

However, he won’t be distracted by the bright lights or pressured to go above and beyond for the cameras.

The Crumlin-trained light middleweight is just two fights into his pro career, and as such, his focus is solely on making incremental improvements in each fight.

“I’m very excited to be on a DAZN Card, and what a card it is. I’m on a card with some of Ireland’s best prospects. There are so many title fights in one night, so hats off to all involved, fighters and management,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I always want to perform better than my last outing, so once I see progress, I’m happy, and I’m sure I’ll show that come Saturday night.”

Lynch feels he has made progress since he ditched the vest.

“When turning over to the pro game, all I wanted was activity. This is my third fight since late October, and I’ve had some cancellations. I’m always ready and fighting fit. Also, progression-wise, I feel I’m moving quickly. I’m settling down and really sitting on my punches. The pro game is a completely different sport from the amateurs, completely. I’m adapting well, so exciting times ahead.”

Having been brought the distance by the vastly experienced Dale Arrowsmith, the Phil Suticliffe-trained boxer takes on Jake Smith on the Night of Champions bill.

Lynch will be fancied to win against the away corner regular but the English fighter is guaranteed rounds and has the ability to take rounds off opponents.

“He is a good and clever fighter,” Lynch adds. “He’s a lot better than his record suggests. He has never been stopped and has beaten some big names in the amateurs in the UK. So it’s a great test for just my third pro fight. I’m looking forward to it,” he adds before outlining how he believes the fight will play out.

“A win is my prediction. You’ll see an all round improved boxer. I’ll show improvements from my previous fights. I think that’s all you can ask for really. Plus this will be my last 4 rounder.”