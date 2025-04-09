‘Coming Out Party’ – Cathal Crowley Plans to Dazzle on DAZN

Cathal Crowley says he will put on a show worthy of the DAZN cameras this weekend.

The Cork super middleweight is planning a coming-out party at the National Stadium on the JB Promotions Night of Champions card.

The Celtic Warrior Gym boxer takes a somewhat out-of-the-blue step up after agreeing to fight BBBofC Southern Area Champion Grant Dennis.

However, rather than see the risk presented by the former English title challenger, Crowley sees the possible reward presented by his capable foe.

The Paschal Collins-trained boxer says he will rise to the occasion to pass an early career test in such style that people sit up and take note.

“I’m expecting this to be my toughest test to date but this will be my coming out party,” Crowley tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m gonna put on my best performance to date on the biggest platform in world boxing, DAZN,” he adds before hinting he may look to stop a boxer who has taken the likes of Caoimhin Agyarko the distance.

“I think there are many ways I can win this fight but there’s only one way to find out: tune in April 12 and don’t blink. I’ll win in style.”

The always entertaining Crowley wasn’t initially pencilled in to fight ‘Go Getter’ but is delighted to have the 41-year-old in the opposite corner for his TV debut.

“Everything happens for a reason,” he adds.

“I would agree it’s a step up in comparison to the other fighters I’ve fought so far as a professional. He’s the most experienced and has the best record I’d have facied so far.

“The fight came about because my original opponent sustained an injury over the weekend and had to pull out, I got the text on Sunday and Grant was offered as a replacement. I immediately said yes.”