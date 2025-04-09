Ambitious Steven Cairns Plots Successful Trip Down Memory Lane

Steven Cairns is confident he’ll make Irish fans sit up and take note when he returns to the venue where he made his name this weekend.

The Cork prospect makes the trek to the National Stadium for the first time as a pro on Saturday night.

His JB Promotions, Night of Champions appearance won’t be his first at the world’s first purpose-built boxing stadium. The 22-year-old grew up there as a boxer and won seven Irish titles across the age grades in the storied ring.

“I’ve literally been fighting in the stadium since I was 11 years old. It’s been like five years and we’re going back there now so it’s going to bring back memories of even going into the changing rooms and stuff,” said Cairns when speaking to the Irish Mirror.

“When you’re younger and now you’re a man fighting professionally, it’s going to be mad.”

The Dave Coldwell-coached talent has been somewhat nomadic since turning over. Fans in Spain, Germany, Denmark and Uzbekistan have seen him box in the flesh.

His Irish debut came in Belfast last June and moved to the 10-0 mark with two wins in York Hall since.

“It’s mad when you think about fighting in Uzbekistan and all these places that it took this long to actually get home. Well, closer to home anyway,” the Queensberry man added.

“We’ll get down to Cork. We’ll get down there hopefully soon but we need some kind of event centre built first before we can get a big show down there.”

The Cork native takes, who on Francisco Javier Lucero, a Mexican with a winning record on the JB Promotions bill, has impressed up to this point but he promises there is a lot more to come.

‘The Irish Takeover’ also suggests he is moving toward headline territory.

“People might look at me and think he’s very good but genuinely I look at myself thinking I have so much more to show, I have so much more to do,” he stated. “I can always get better.

“I’m starting to feel I’m really coming into myself now as a pro fighter, 10-0 now, I’m sparring 10 rounds with really good fighters and I just feel like everything’s a process and it takes time.

“You can’t rush it, but I am coming into myself as a pro fighter now and I’m going to keep improving and I don’t think it’ll be long until I’m headlining these shows in either Dublin or Cork and fighting for hopefully some major titles very soon.”