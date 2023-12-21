Top of the Crocs – Crocker headlines January Matchroom show

Lewis Crocker looks set to be handed the chance to start 2024 early and with a bang.

Talk within the boxing family has ‘The Croc’ topping a Belfast card as soon as the last weekend in January.

Boxing Ticket’s NI is reporting Conlan Boxing and Matchroom Promotions will continue their relationships when they promote the first show of 2024 in Belfast come January 27.

Irish-boxing.com understands that despite fighting as recently as December 2, Crocker is being eyed up to headline.

The card will have a Next Gen feel and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

Official confirmation is pending but if and when it does it will mean three pre-March card for Irish boxing. JB Promotions have a show booked for the Warehouse and February 9 while Mark Dunlop and MHD promote in Belfast on February 23.