Elite Competition Set for Belfast

The IABA have confirmed they will run an Elite Competition in Belfast this summer.

The competition isn’t to be mixed up with the National Elites, but is still of huge importance.

The tournament will be used to aid Zaur Antia and co select the Team Ireland to contest the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool in September.

With that in mind the competition will be held and World Boxing weights.

A statement read:

The Central Council of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association is delighted to affirm that a 2025 Elite Competition will take place in Belfast in June, following the April meeting of the council today.

The Elite Competition is a collaboration between Central Council and the High Performance Unit, with the invaluable support of Ulster Provincial Council, Antrim County Board and Belfast City Council.

The competition is being held at World Boxing weights and will be a factor in selecting the Team Ireland team to contest the World Boxing World Championships in Liverpool, September 4th to 14th.

IABA President, Anto Donnelly, says “Responding to the historic decision by clubs at the EGM on April 12th, and acknowledging that World Boxing utilizes different weights in Elite competition, Central Council and the High Performance Unit have created this opportunity for boxers to compete at these weights at national level. Boxers and clubs were pre-advised of the potential for this competition some weeks ago, and I’m delighted to confirm today that Central Council has voted that this competition will go ahead. I want to thank Central Council members for their vision in supporting this competition, and Kevin and Paddy for their hosting of it”

Ulster President, Kevin Duffy says ” We are thrilled to welcome this Elite Competition to Belfast for the first time in history—a truly momentous occasion for Belfast and for Irish sport. This prestigious event marks a significant milestone, celebrating the strength, talent, and dedication of Ireland’s finest amateur boxers on a stage that reflects the passion and pride of Belfast’s boxing heritage. As a city long known for producing champions and fostering a deep love for the sport, it is an honour to host such a historic championship. We extend a warm welcome to all athletes, coaches, and supporters, and look forward to witnessing an unforgettable showcase of skill, spirit, and sportsmanship. Thank you to Paddy Barnes, President of the Antrim Boxing Board and Liam Corr for helping to secure this event and we look forward to working in partnership with Central Council to ensure this truly is a memorable sporting occasion.”

Antrim President, Paddy Barnes Snr. ‘Today’s decision by central council to approve hosting the Irish elite competition in Belfast in June is a great day for boxing in Belfast. The first of its kind competition at the new world boxing weights will be a monumental event and one we are privileged to host in our great city. Belfast has a rich boxing history with over half of Irelands Olympic boxing medals (9) coming from Belfast, we hope to see the next batch of potential Olympic medalists on show. With support from the Belfast City Council and or Belfast Boxing Strategy, we can’t wait to host this historic event the first of its kind to come to the city and province in the history of the IABA.”