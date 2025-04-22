Hamza Sheeraz Joins Andy Lee’s Frowing Dublin Stable

Hamza Sheeraz is the latest name to relocate his training to Dublin and team up with Andy Lee.

The Ilford man has worked in LA under Ricky Funez for the last five years, but decided it was time for a change after his first world title attempt ended in a split draw with Carlos Adames.

The English fighter will now move up the scales to super middleweight and will link up with Lee and Co in the Irish capital.

Sheeraz will make the likes of Paddy Donovan, Ben Whittaker and Joseph Parker his stablemates.

During an interview with Boxing King Media, Sheeraz revealed he was a fan of the former middleweight champion of the world and is delighted to have made the link up.

“I can officially announce that my new coach now is Andy Lee. I’ve decided to go with Andy Lee in Dublin, Ireland. My next camp will be out there.

“The reason being is I’ve always been studying him. I used to watch him a lot when he was a fighter but never did I think I would train with him until I started seeing how he works in the corner and started seeing him around the Fury team and how he is, how he portrays himself.

“Not until I met him and sat down with him, I liked what I saw. I went to watch a training session with him and Ben Whittaker to see how he was working with Andy. It was great, man.

“It’s old school training, back to basics, learning how to use what you have to the best of your advantage.”