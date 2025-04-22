Matchroom Sign Heavyweight ‘Teen Sensation’ Constantly Linked to Adam Olaniyan

Matchroom have snapped up the young heavyweight rising Irish star, Adam Olaniyan is regularly linked to.

As two of the best young heavyweights in the world, Leo Atang and the decorated Tallaght prospect are constantly mentioned alongside each other.

Many have suggested they will eventually meet in a massive Irish versus England world heavyweight title fight in the distant future, whilst others felt they would meet in various senior amateur tournaments over the next few years.

The latter is now impossible as the young Brit has turned over, but no doubt the pair will continue to be linked in pro parlance.

With Olaniyan looking toward LA 2028, Atang will have a pro head start, so if it does materialize, it will be much further down the line.

The Jobstown BC big man is regularly contacted by promoters and managers, but the underage World Champion holds an Olympic dream and thus wants to keep the vest on.

Matchroom beat off stiff competition to secure the signature of Atang, who will be represented by former IBF Flyweight World Champion Sunny Edwards.

“It’s a dream come true to sign with Matchroom,” said Leo Atang.

“My team and I have had many good conversations leading to me turning pro. But I knew this one just felt right from the start. It’s what I always hoped for.

“I cannot wait to get started with Eddie, Sunny, Anthony Fitzpatrick and all the team at Matchroom Boxing. More importantly, I just want to get in the ring and show the whole world what I am all about.

“We put the work in and we put the hours in. I live the life. My mentality is – push myself the absolute limit and leave no stone unturned. I’m fit, I’m strong and I’l be ready to go with anyone tomorrow.

“I’ve got what it takes to go to the top of this sport. The future is here.”

“We’re incredibly excited to secure the signing of highly rated teenage Heavyweight talent Leo Atang,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “We’ve been following Leo’s rapid rise in the amateur ranks and we feel he will be perfectly suited to the professional game.

“Leo possesses all of the attributes to make it to the very top and we can’t wait to get this journey underway. Naturally there was a lot of interest in landing the signature of one of the very best prospects in Britain, and we’re delighted that Leo and his team have chosen us to guide his career.”