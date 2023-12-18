Fearghus Quinn calls for BIG fights

Fearghus Quinn hopes his fights will be relevant and regular in 2024.

The 27-year-old had his busiest pro year this year, getting out four times over 12 months, but was a little disappointed he didn’t get to build on his 2022 BUI Celtic win with domestic or title action.

The Beelek middle was linked to several domestic clashes and was rumoured to be close to an Irish title fight at numerous stages throughout the last 12 months.

Instead, he found himself in keep-busy action and while he was grateful to get regular work, the southpaw would like bigger fights next year.

“I hope to get out early next year and get some big fights. We’ll keep trucking on,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

The Conlan Boxing fighter was speaking after he defeated Angel Emilov, a tough and always game away fighter.

Belfast, UK – December 2: Fearghus Quinn v Angel Emilov, Middleweight Contest 2 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Reflecting on that fight he said: “I knew it was probably going to go the distance. He was there the whole time and throwing back, he cut me with a head clash. He was tough and it was a tough fight. I was expecting that, but it’s good to the rounds in, bank some more experience and keep busy.”