Stronger, faster, more graceful ‘Monster’ – Legend Morales warns ‘Spike’ Munguia will be better at middleweight

Mexican fight legend Erik Morales predicts Gary O’Sullivan will face a more fluid, faster and stronger Jaime Munguia than ever before seen.

The Cork fighter takes on the undefeated former WBO light middleweight champion of the world in Texas on January 11.

The bout represents the 22-year-old Mexican’s first clash at 160lbs and his new coach believes he will be more at home at the new weight class.

Morales, who took the coaching reigns post Munguia’s controversial win over Dennis Hogan, feels middleweight is his charges natural weight and as a result he will be a better fighter at 160lbs.

Not only does the former four weight world champion believe the fighter who already has 21 knockouts to his name will be more powerful, but the fight legend also feels ‘Spike’ will face a faster and more fluid proposition than Hogan did.

“Fighting in middleweight will make Jaime look looser in the ring, faster and at the same time stronger, he will be fighting in his natural weight and on January 11 the results of this concentration will be seen in the state of Mexico,” stated former four division champion Erik Morales, who is Munguia’s coach.

Speaking ahead of the first major fight of 2020, Morales didn’t mention the Cork fighter or the potential threat he brings. Keeping in line with the narrative from the Mexican’s team pre the fight all the talk has been about big middleweight fights and world titles at the new weight.

“He is 22 years old, and he still has a lot to give and learn, even though he was already a world champion. We have great faith that he will achieve his second world championship at middleweight,” said Morales.

Interestingly enough Munguia has been installed at #1 by the WBO meaning he could be next in line for the title Demetruis Andrade puts on the line against Luke Keeler later this month if he manages to defeat O’Sullivan. Equally O’Sullivan could take his ranking with by winning at the Alamodome.