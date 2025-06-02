AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

National Elite Competition DAY 1 RESULTS

The opening bouts of the historic 2025 National Elite Competition have been boxed – this is the first tournament in the Association at World Boxing weights, and the first Elite competition in Belfast.

Images: Mark Marlow

RESULTS:

Session One results

Preliminaries

65kg Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar) beat James McDonagh (St. Paul’s W/ford), 4-1

Quarter Finals

51kg Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk) beat Carlagh Peake (Ballyhaunis), 3-1

54kg Nicole Clyde (Antrim) beat Megan Flynn (Cherry Orchard), 5-0

60kg Zara Breslin (Tramore) W/O

60kg Rory Lavery (Holy Family GG ABC) W/O

70kg JoJo McArdle (Holy Trinity ABC) beat Ryan Jenkins (Jobstown), 3-2

70kg Cahir Gormley (Illies G/Gloves) beat Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagan), AB1

85kg Jason Clancy Jr (Sean McDermott) beat Robbie Olusola (Celtic Eagles), 5-0

Evening Session

Quarter Finals

  1. 50kg    Louis Rooney (Star) beat Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family, Drogheda), 4-1
  2. 51kg    Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry)  beat Niamh Early (Ryston), 5-0
  3. 51kg    Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata)  W/O
  4. 54kg    Jennifer Lehane (DCU Athletic) beat Sophie Atallah (Unit 3), 5-0
  5. 60kg    Adam Hession (Monivea)  W/O
  6. 60kg    Jamie Graham (Clonard Belfast) beat Cody O’Reilly (Portlaoise), 5-0
  7. 70kg    Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda) beat Terry McEntee (DCU), 4-1
  8. 75kg    Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings)  beat Taylor Guiney (St Mary’s Dublin), 3-2
  9. 85kg    Anthony Taggart (Ormeau Road) beat Ryan Lee (Crumlin), RSC3

