National Elite Competition DAY 1 RESULTS
The opening bouts of the historic 2025 National Elite Competition have been boxed – this is the first tournament in the Association at World Boxing weights, and the first Elite competition in Belfast.
RESULTS:
Session One results
Preliminaries
65kg Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar) beat James McDonagh (St. Paul’s W/ford), 4-1
Quarter Finals
51kg Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk) beat Carlagh Peake (Ballyhaunis), 3-1
54kg Nicole Clyde (Antrim) beat Megan Flynn (Cherry Orchard), 5-0
60kg Zara Breslin (Tramore) W/O
60kg Rory Lavery (Holy Family GG ABC) W/O
70kg JoJo McArdle (Holy Trinity ABC) beat Ryan Jenkins (Jobstown), 3-2
70kg Cahir Gormley (Illies G/Gloves) beat Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagan), AB1
85kg Jason Clancy Jr (Sean McDermott) beat Robbie Olusola (Celtic Eagles), 5-0
Evening Session
Quarter Finals
- 50kg Louis Rooney (Star) beat Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family, Drogheda), 4-1
- 51kg Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry) beat Niamh Early (Ryston), 5-0
- 51kg Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata) W/O
- 54kg Jennifer Lehane (DCU Athletic) beat Sophie Atallah (Unit 3), 5-0
- 60kg Adam Hession (Monivea) W/O
- 60kg Jamie Graham (Clonard Belfast) beat Cody O’Reilly (Portlaoise), 5-0
- 70kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda) beat Terry McEntee (DCU), 4-1
- 75kg Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings) beat Taylor Guiney (St Mary’s Dublin), 3-2
- 85kg Anthony Taggart (Ormeau Road) beat Ryan Lee (Crumlin), RSC3