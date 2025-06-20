Callum Walsh Ready to Lead Dana White’s Boxing Revolution – Eyes Spot on Canelo-Crawford Card

Callum Walsh says he’s more than ready to become the face of Dana White’s long-anticipated move into professional boxing, as he prepares for his latest Stateside outing this weekend.

The Freddie Roach-trained Cork native is going back to Cali and the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez on Saturday night, where he fights former Latino middleweight champion Elias Espadas in a UFC Fight Pass main event.

The LA-based Cobh native, who has all bar one of his 13 fights to date broadcast on UFC Fight Pass, believes a standout performance could cement his relationship with the UFC, White and put him in pole position to be a headline figure in the new TKO Group and Zuffa Boxing project.

Walsh fan and UFC boss, White and his team will stage 12 events a year for the next five years, including four blockbuster cards annually, and it’s understood the Rebel county man could be to the forefront.

The series starts big on September 13, when pound-for-pound stars Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford collide -and Walsh wants in.

“Hopefully my next fight is for them on the Canelo-Crawford card,” Walsh said when speaking to The Ring. “I’d love to get involved with them as soon as possible. There is a lot of opportunity there for me with the way they are going to run things – to get bigger fights, and to get bigger names, and to become a champion there.”

360 Promotions boxer Walsh’s impressive start and the platform provided him by UFC Fight pass has earned him considerable attention and he now wants to make the most of it to move to the next level.

“I’m willing to lead the charge for TKO if they call me for it, and I’ll fight anyone they put in front of me,” he declared.

“To be involved with a league that Dana White is controlling is very exciting. I can’t wait, and I would be honored to be one of the main guys for him.

“Bringing that UFC mentality of tough fights to boxing is very good. It will change boxing for the better. Nobody will care about a loss. It will take away a lot of pressure off fighters, too. Fighters won’t have to go to the back of the line if they lose, and they’ll stay active. I’ll fight anyone, win, lose, or draw, and that’s why I’m excited.”