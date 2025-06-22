Title Time for John Boyd and Richie O’Leary

John Boyd and Richie O’Leary will meet in an intriguing title clash later this year.

The pair will contest a Belfast-Dublin BUI Celtic title fight at the National Stadium in early October.

Although not yet officially announced, the fight was confirmed in the Devenish Complex on Saturday night.

Boyd made himself title-eligible when he went six earlier this year. The southpaw repeated the six-round feat when defeating Connor Meanwell on the Redemption card, and post the fight confirmed rumours he’ll challenge for the strap.

Speaking in the ring in he revealed a BUI Celtic tilt is next, and speaking in interviews post-fight, he shared the opponent.

The Dee Walsh-trained boxer says he fights O’Leary for the colour belt and will do so on a JB Promotions card in Dublin on October 11.

Blanch native O’Leary entered the domestic title picture when he beat the ever game Seanie Murray last time out. The Dubliner dropped the Navan man twice en route to a six-round points win.

Jay Byrne has yet to release full details of the October card but rumour suggests it could be another domestic feast.