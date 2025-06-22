‘A Blessing in Disguise’ – Conlan Says Real Lewis Crocker Will Show Up For Real Deal Rematch

The real Lewis Crocker will be on display against ‘The Real Deal’ in September, claims Jamie Conlan.

Irish rivals Crocker and Paddy Donovan look certain to rematch later this year, and if things align, could contest the first-ever all-Irish world title fight.

The Belfast side of the rivalry won the pair’s first instalment after the Limerick man was disqualified.

Manager Conlan says he underperformed, despite having his hand raised, and claims the fighter holds the same belief.

“I’ve just never seen Lewis Crocker underperform the way he performed,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Jose Felix Jr final Press Conference ahead of their WBO Intercontinental Welterweight Title Fight on saturday night. 25 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker

“He knows what he did wrong,” he adds before suggesting he is also aware of what he needs to address going into the repeat.

“He knows what needs to be fixed and the mistakes he’s made.”

The ever-positive Conlan is looking on the bright side happy his charge got the win and equally content he learned the kind of lessons he needs for the return.

The former world title challenger is also confident ‘The Croc’ is a good learner and will be much improved in the rematch.

“He’s lucky for that — to get a chance now to rectify himself and rectify the mistakes and go out there and put the wrongs right.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise because it’s things that he needed to change for a while now. And he has changed them.”

Conlan is confident that a sharper, more prepared Crocker will emerge.

“He’s working on himself and he’s working on being a better fighter for it. So I think we’re going to see the best version of Lewis Crocker in September.”