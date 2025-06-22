‘I’m Not Built To Stay Down’ – Paul Ryan Reacts to Riyadh Defeat

It’s not the end of the road, declared Paul Ryan after being stopped in his tracks by a Grand Prix red light.

The Dublin middleweight exited the career-changing WBC Grand Prix tournament after dramatic defeat in Riyadh last Friday.

Canadian puncher Derek Pomerleauproved a permanent road block to the quarter finals for ‘Ravishing’.

The Blanch native started well against his more experienced North American foe, scoring a knockdown in the first round and bossing the second. However, just when it looked like he’d cruise into the last eight in first gear, he got caught with a massive left hook and was eventually stopped on his feet.

The 26-year-old ‘s second career defeat is a hard one to take and it certainly hurt. It’s also one that slows his journey toward major titles, but not one that will define his career, he assures.



“I started well, found my rhythm early, but it wasn’t enough. I’m not here to celebrate having a few good rounds. I didn’t come to just compete—I came to win,” Ryan said after the fight.

“Falling short hurts. Because I put everything into this, and I expect more from myself. But this isn’t the end. I’ve been here before. I’ve stood back up every time, and I will again. I’m not built to stay down.”