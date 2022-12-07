Declined – Paddy Donovan says four Irish fighters turned down title offers

Paddy Donovan [9(6)-0] claims every eligible welterweight turned down the chance to fight him for the Irish title in Belfast this weekend.

‘The Real Deal’ was desperate to finish the year in a title fight, and after his WBC world youth hopes were scuppered, he explored Irish options.

The Limerick southpaw claims he got the Irish title go-ahead from the BUI but couldn’t find a willing opponent – and as a result, fights Angel Gomez on the Conlan – Guerfi undercard at the SSE Arena, Belfast instead.

“I fight Angel Gomez and Mexican, a tough durable Mexican,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“A lot of fighters turned down [the chance to fight]. Four fighters said no, number two, three and four in the Irish rankings all declined an offer to fight for the Irish title. We couldn’t make the WBC [youth title fight] happen this time round – but look I’ve trained hard, had a great camp, prepared the best I possibly can and I’m ready to fight Saturday night.”

Tyson Fury body sparring with 9-0 welterweight prospect Paddy Donovan in the gym today ahead of a potential fight with Anthony Joshua on Dec 3rd…



[📽️ Paddy Donovan] pic.twitter.com/KiJAAl3rZJ — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 16, 2022

The brother of pro prospect Edward Donovan and cousin to World Youth Championship medal winner Jim Donovan is taking the disappointment in his stride. The Andy Lee trained OLOL graduate is determined to put on an eye-catching performance to ensure he goes into what he believes will be a ‘massive’ 2023 with some momentum.

“Unfotrunelty I never got the title fight this time around but I kept positive and I kept training hard and I’m grateful to be on the card. Hopefully, I light up the show on Saturday again,” he adds.

“2023 is going to be a massive year. We’ve sat down and talked with Andy, we’ve big plans, big fights in place, a title fight and we are going to push on for a big 2023. I am ready to fight, get this one out of the way, hopefully, get the knockout and then move on to a big year.”