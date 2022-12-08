Zaur Antia nominated for RTE Sports Award

Zaur Antia has been nominated for RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year.

The respected Team Ireland Head Coach was at the forefront of a sensational year for Irish boxing, with Team Ireland winning 51 International medals across the age groups.

Under the Georgian’s direct supervision the Elite team broke records winning two World Championship gold, four European Elite Championship gold, three Continental silver, and two Euro bronze. The Under-22 team also managed a 7 medal haul at the European Under-22 Championships.

Antia, who was nominated last year, is on a short list that includes Stephen Bradley, Brian Dowling, Dominic Casey, Andy Farrell, John Kiely, Willie Mullins, Eamonn Murray, Ronan O’Gara, Jack O’Connor and Vera Pauw.

After a year which included 2 World Championship titles, 4 European 🥇, 3 🥈 and 2 🥉 and the historic crowning of the Womens Team as champions of Europe, Team Ireland Head Coach Zauri Antia has been nominated for the RTE Sport Manager of the Year Award 🥊 pic.twitter.com/lndjMXuTHR — IABA (@IABABOXING) December 7, 2022

Explaining the reasoning behind his nomination RTE said: “Under the Georgian’s guidance, Ireland’s boxers have had a year of unprecedented success: winning two World gold medals, four European golds, three European silvers and two European bronzes. There were also seven medals taken home from the European U22s by Antia’s young talents.”

Aoife O’Rourke is also up for an award, the World Champion was nominated for Young Sports Person of the Year.

Jacqui Hurley, Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Ruby Walsh will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2022 live from Studio 4 in Montrose on Saturday, 17 December, live on RTÉ One.