If you build it they will come – Molloy believes Donovan rematch can grow into a stadium fight

Kieran Molloy [3(2)-0] wants former amateur rival Paddy Donovan [9(6)-0] to make it to world level so they can renew acquaintances on top of a stadium bill.

The Galway favourite and the ‘Real Deal’ contested one of the most eagerly anticipated Senior Finals in recent years. The fellow former underage standouts meet in a quality-packed welterweight decider, shaded by Molloy and contested by Donovan, in February of 2019.

At that point, it appeared as if the westerners would be long-time amateur rivals and would battle for the right to represent Ireland in Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

However, their paths were never to cross again as a disgruntled Donovan turned over very soon after. A return has been discussed since the EU bronze medallist turned over with Conlan Boxing and joined the OLOL graduate on the books of Top Rank.

Chatter re a repeat has picked back up as the two populate the same Michael Conlan undercard in Belfast this Saturday night.

Still in awe of how good this was. Kieran Molloy vs Paddy Donovan. World class action from two Irish amateurs. Could watch them box every week 👏https://t.co/rhszA0kF8l pic.twitter.com/IwukjQoDNv — Ronan Mullen (@RonanReigns) February 24, 2019

Speaking recently to Kevin Byrne on the ever-entertaining and informative Rocky Road podcast, the Galway side of what could be a Western shootout to rival anything John Wayne appeared in, let it known he wants the fight.

However, he sees no sense in having it too soon, Molloy argues it should be let simmer so it boils over in a stadium further down the line.

While making that claim the exciting and well-supported prospect managed to sneak in a suggestion he got the better of Donovan in high-performance sparring, while inadvertently implying the Limerick fighter isn’t certain to reach the top level.

“I was getting the better of him in the spars. He’s tricky, and he has a wack but I’m just very confident, even still to this day, that I’m just a better fighter all round. Like I said before I hope Paddy Donovan goes to the level where I’m going because we could meet on the big stage. There is no point in making this fight too early or people talking about it too early because we could make this something massive for the Irish fans. This is a fight that could sell out a big Stadium in the future. I think is one of those fights that could be one of those big stadium fights.”

Kieran Molloy thinks that his next showdown with Paddy Donovan could be a "stadium fight". Both @trboxing boxers out on the #ConlanGuerfi bill in Belfast on Dec 10



Pod 👇https://t.co/5YnktyXmc7 pic.twitter.com/hgJfFOPZDr — Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) December 1, 2022

The Angel Fernandez trained light middle fights for the fourth time since turning over at the SSE Arena on Saturday night, while Donovan will trade leather for a tenth time on a stacked bill.