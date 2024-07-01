‘A real cracker’: John Donoghue takes Best Male Boxer award in Sarajevo

Rising Irish boxing star John Donoghue was named as the Best Male Boxer at the 2024 European Junior Championships in Sarajevo.

The Mullingar welter was crowned the 66kgs champion on Sunday, beating Artyom Stepanyan from Armenia in the final.

Donoghue, who last year won the World Junior title, landed the 19th gold medal of Ireland’s history at this championship.

Donoghue had a superb weeek in Bosnia & Herzegovina. So much so that the Olympic Mullingar man was named as the Best Male Boxer of the Tournament.

Some 240 boys took part in Sarajevo, but Donoghue earned the accolade.

“He is a real cracker,” Peter O’Donnell, the Irish Team Manager, told irish-boxing.com

“John deservedly was named as the top male boxer. It is a fantastic honour for him to get an award like that ahead of all the other boxers who took part.

Donoghue earned a split decision win over Stepanyan on Sunday, handing the Armenian two counts in the third round.

On Friday, Donoghue stopped Vasilije Djurdjevic in their semi-final with Djurdjevic also counted twice.