The Magnificent Seven: Team Ireland hit seventh heaven at European Juniors
Team Ireland will return from the European Junior Championships with SEVEN medals.
Olympic Mullingar man John Donoghue (66kgs) and Portlaoise BC’s Edward Harty (63kgs) earned gold in Sarajevo.
There will also be bronze medals returning around the necks of: 57kg Kayleigh Byrne of Gorey BC, 63kg Kaysie Joyce of Clonmel BC, 66kg Cassie Henderson of Phoenix, 50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford CBS and 52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic BC.
Ireland finished third in the medal table in Bosnia & Herzegovina.
The tournament included 370 boxers and 344 bouts, of which 50 were contested by Irish boxers.
“It was a brilliant return for us,” Team Ireland Manager Peter O’Donnell said. “For a wee country like ours to win two gold and five bronze was exellent.
“Irish boxing continues to punch with the best in the world and it’s important that we keep up the high standards and high success that has been set over the recent years.
“Ireland has again showed that we can compete with anyone on any stage in boxing.”
Twenty-eight federations, in all, are competed at the tournament: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, England, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Turkey.
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Alan Donnellan
R&J: Barry Tucker.