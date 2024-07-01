The Magnificent Seven: Team Ireland hit seventh heaven at European Juniors

Team Ireland will return from the European Junior Championships with SEVEN medals.

Olympic Mullingar man John Donoghue (66kgs) and Portlaoise BC’s Edward Harty (63kgs) earned gold in Sarajevo.

There will also be bronze medals returning around the necks of: 57kg Kayleigh Byrne of Gorey BC, 63kg Kaysie Joyce of Clonmel BC, 66kg Cassie Henderson of Phoenix, 50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford CBS and 52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic BC.

Ireland finished third in the medal table in Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The tournament included 370 boxers and 344 bouts, of which 50 were contested by Irish boxers.

“It was a brilliant return for us,” Team Ireland Manager Peter O’Donnell said. “For a wee country like ours to win two gold and five bronze was exellent.

“Irish boxing continues to punch with the best in the world and it’s important that we keep up the high standards and high success that has been set over the recent years.

“Ireland has again showed that we can compete with anyone on any stage in boxing.”

Twenty-eight federations, in all, are competed at the tournament: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, England, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Turkey.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway



Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.