Fearghus Quinn ready to steal the show and secure the spoils

Fearghus Quinn [4(1)-0is] hoping he can steal the BUI middleweight title off Graham McCormack [8(1)-1] in a fight he believes will steal the show on the Conlan Christmas cracker card.

The Co Armagh fighter can foresee the eight-round fight catching fire to become the fight of the night on a card, that is headlined by Michael Conlan and Karim Guerfi, and has serial entertainer Tyrone McKenna in a mouthwatering match-up with Liam Taylor.

The former Ulster Champion backs his argument up by pointing to the fact both love to pile forward, are warriors by nature, and come fueled by a desire to win.

“I could definitely see that being the case,” he tells Irish-boxing.com when asked if the fight had war potential “We are both come forward southpaws. I think it’ll be a nice blend of styles and make for a very exciting fight.”

“I think it’ll be an exciting fight and could steal the show, I’ve prepared well and am looking forward to showcasing my skills on a huge card.”

It’s a bold enough statement from Quinn, who holds amateur wins over the likes of Brett McGinty and Conor Wallace, although not delivered with any bravado.

Equally, the humble Quinn isn’t making any sweeping statements when it comes to how the fight will go, only predicting the best version of him will be on display in a fight Conlan Boxing boss man Jamie Conlan has bumped up the card.

“I have just seen a couple of clips of him but from what I’ve seen he’s a tough man and a good boxer,” Quinn comments on his Limerick rival.

“Obviously he is the champion and he won’t want to give up the belt. The fact it’s such a big platform I’m expecting the best version of Graham and he’ll be getting the best version of me, so again it should make for a great fight.”

Irish fight fans have been debating which of the fighters will produce their best and whose best bests the others throughout the build-up.

Those in favour of the Limerick side of the all-Irish fight point to the fact the champion has been more active of late, has eight rounds experience and knows what fighting for a title is about.

Quinn understands that argument but is adamant he has been working hard and is ready for the challenge.

“I suppose I’ve only had four pro fights and the last was a four-rounder but I’ve been in the gym the whole time and feel I am ready to step up the levels and start fighting for titles, fights like this is why I turned pro.”

If the Co. Armagh fighter, who turned over promising entertainment, he would go into 2023 as a champion, something which really excites him.

“This is a huge step in my career, to be fighting for a title on such a massive bill is amazing and I am buzzing for it. It would be brilliant to pick up a title after a tough couple of years with injuries.”