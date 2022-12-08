Matchmaking Hell – Experienced Brit turned down Paul Ryan Belfast offer

It appears Paul Ryan’s matchmaker has the toughest job in boxing.

The Dublin light middleweight has been very vocal about the fact he’s been actively seeking domestic challenges to no avail in 2022 – and claims the issue doesn’t go away when he looks further afield.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter, who has called out the majority of 154lbs fighters in Ireland, tried to fight a Welsh boxer with a 14-2 record and big title experience in Belfast on Saturday – but claims he was once again rebuffed.

“I’ve always made my intentions clear, I want good fights and big nights. We’ve made multiple offers that have been turned down. Even for this fight, we’ve been offering 14-2 guys the fight, guys that fought for real titles, and they’re turning it down. So next year whatever fight I get whether it’s domestic or past that level I’ll be happy to take it,” Ryan tells Irish-boxing.com.

While he has been somewhat frustrated with the level of opposition, the European underage medal winner is content with how his calendar year has gone.

The 23-year-old southpaw fights for the fourth time in 2022 on the big Michael Conlan topped SSE Arena card in Belfast on Saturday night. He believes the activity has really benefited him and helped him mature into the pro game.

“I’m delighted to be on such a big card to end what’s been a good year. This will be my fourth fight of the year and my fifth in 13 months. It’s nice that I’m being active and I’m grateful that is the case. Like I said I think it’s been a great year. I’ve grown an awful lot as a fighter and I think I’ve shown progressive improvements each fight.”

Comin for the kill every time 💀❌ pic.twitter.com/qWM0IohOd5 — Paul Ryan (@paulryanboxing) August 10, 2022

Ryan [5(3)-0], a World Junior bronze medal winner, who boxed out of Bay City and Mulhuddart as an amateur, does fight an undefeated fighter on the stacked card.

He will trade leather with Milan Ganoska [2(1)-0-1] and expects him to come motivated by the chance to change his life, although Ryan claims there isn’t much chance of that happening, suggesting he’ll soon wish he turned down the offer fight ala the others he claims are not keen.

“I’m expecting a good tough test. I fight an undefeated lad, he’s young as well so he’ll be coming to win and will want to make the most of his shot on a big platform but I think as soon as I crack he’ll know what he’s in for.”