Hyland’s history hope – ‘Pajo’ targets record-breaking title win

Patrick Hyland plans to make Irish boxing history in 2024.

‘The Punisher’ wants to become the oldest-ever Irish champion and hopes to do so next year.

The middle of the three boxing Hyland brothers revealed plans to return to pro boxing late last month and has been working toward a comeback since the summer.

It’s understood he could officially make his return from retirement as early as February and speaking online today he confirmed he returns with an Irish title mission.

But I want to chase down another Irish title strap in 2024 🙏🏼

If successful I'll be the oldest Irish champion in history 😳🙏🏼🙏🏼👊🏼

The current record holder is Lee Murtagh. The Leeds-born former Irish champion finally got over the green strap line when he beat Joe Hillerby a few months shy of his 39th birthday in June of 2012.

Hyland is already 40 and if he does get a license and is sanctioned to fight for an Irish title, he would be in the frame to break Murtagh’s record.

The Golden Cobra graduate first won the title in 2008 – on the same night as his brothers Edward and Paulie – when he defeated Paul Griffen in the National Stadium.

‘Pajo’ confirmed his retirement at the age of 33 in September of 2016 ending a twelve-year professional career which saw him win the Irish title as well as challenge for World honours.

While he had, at times, a stop-start career, the cheerful Dub racked up a 31(15)-3(2) record during his time in the pros on both sides of the Atlantic and was a hugely popular member of the Irish boxing family.

Across his decade-plus of service, Hyland won the Irish title and gave Javier Fortuna all he could handle before two successive stoppage losses to the extremely talented Gary Russell, in a WBC world title fight, and Leeds world champion Josh Warrington prompted him to call it a day.

It now seems like there is to be one more chapter to the interesting Hyland story as he returns next year.

Details surrounding his comeback remain to be seen but there is talk of a link-up with JB Promotions.