‘The Assassin’s Target’ – Brilliant James Tennyson Matchroom Promo







Now a fully-fledged part of the stable, James Tennyson has been getting the Matchroom treatment.

The Belfast lightweight fights for the vacant British title on August 1st versus Gavin Gwynne and has been hard at work in camp.

Tennyson recently gave production whizz Ally McKenzie a peak behind the curtain for a very special mini-documentary.

Released last night, ‘The Assassin’s Target’ shows Tennyson’s home life with James Jr, training at the Belfast Kronk, and sessions in Monaghan with the McKenna brothers.

It’s a brilliantly produced few minutes and well worth your time to help get hyped for the big fight night in Essex next month.

Watch the full feature below:

