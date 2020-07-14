Amateur Features Headline News Latest Social Media 

BIG QUIZ: Can You Name Every Irish Boxing Medal Winner?

Joe O'Neill

It’s a quiet Tuesday so we thought we’d get our readers’ brains and memories into gear.

We’ve come up with a test to see who can name the most Irish major medal winners from the past 100-or-so years.

We’re looking for any Senior boxer to have won an Olympic, European, World, European Games, European Union, or Commonwealth medal and we’ve included a few hints for you.

Let us know your score after you’ve finished and we can find out which of our readers can recall the most!

If the quiz is not loading correctly please click here.


Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: [email protected]