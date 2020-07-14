BIG QUIZ: Can You Name Every Irish Boxing Medal Winner?







It’s a quiet Tuesday so we thought we’d get our readers’ brains and memories into gear.

We’ve come up with a test to see who can name the most Irish major medal winners from the past 100-or-so years.

We’re looking for any Senior boxer to have won an Olympic, European, World, European Games, European Union, or Commonwealth medal and we’ve included a few hints for you.

Let us know your score after you’ve finished and we can find out which of our readers can recall the most!

If the quiz is not loading correctly please click here.



