Tyrone McKenna v Ohara Davies ePress Conference Highlights







The date for the Golden Contract finals will soon be confirmed and the build-up is already starting to crackle.

Ireland’s Tyrone McKenna will take on controversial Londoner Ohara Davies in the light welterweight decider and took aim at his foe during an ‘ePress Conference’ for the final.

With a scarcely-believable five-fight contract worth at least half a million dollars up for grabs, there is more than just pride on the line for the pair.

A physical confrontation last October set tongues wagging and the hostilities resumed at the weekend.

McKenna [21(6)-1(0)] hit out at his rival, stating that “Ohara Davies is the Kanye West of boxing. People love him, people hate him. He says whatever he wants. He does what he wants and that’s part of it.”

“He won’t change and you’ve just got to respect him. No matter how much abuse he gets, or no matter how he talks, he’s going to be the same man tomorrow and the next day. I’m thinking more of him as a skilful fighter.”

The divisive Davies [21(16)-2(1)] responded saying “I will take that. You know, Kanye West is a very successful guy in what he does. He’s very popular in the world for his music.”

“Like I said before, I’m going to be the person that I want to be. I’m always going to be me.”

The English puncher continued his charm offensive by noting how “Tyrone is a very good boxer. He’s in the final for a reason. He won two hard fights.”

“A lot of people say he won’t get knocked out because he’s got a lot of heart. Where he’s came from, those Irish people have got heart and they are all tough, fighting men.”

“This is going to be a hard fight, probably the hardest fight of my boxing career. That’s why we’ve made some changes in the team. Kevin Mitchell is now on board and he’s been pushing me every day. That’s what I need to go and win this fight.”

McKenna was more decisive in his prediction, outlining how “I have to step up my game since I’m going for a war. I’m sure that’s what he wants.”

“I’m not going to be a crowd-pleaser; I’m just going to box, stay patient and wear him out.”

Watch the McKenna-Davies ePress Conference in full below:

