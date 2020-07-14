“Watch this space” – Luzoho discusses ‘Spice Boy’ link up







“‘Watch this space.”

That’s the message Francy Luzoho has for Irish fight fans after teaming up with new manager Ryan Rhodes.

The ambitious yet novice light welter has teamed up with the former European and British champion and claims the chemistry between the pair will allow him to hit new levels.

The Blanch fighter has been somewhat nomadic in terms of trainers and managers and revealed he was close to teaming up with Dave Coldwell, who manages gym-mate Paul McCullagh.

This plan didn’t work out and Luzoho is now is confident he has found the best team with trainer Jonathan O’Brien in Lanzarote and Rhodes as a manager.

“Let’s just say, watch the space,” he told Irish-boxing.com when asked about the move.

“I’m surrounded by absolutely great people, so watch the space.”

The Congolese Dub, who has worked with Assassin and Boxing Ireland Promotions previously, explained how he has prior links to Englishman Rhodes.

Luzoho outlined how “I always knew of Ryan through my trainer and because he used to manger a boxer that used to be in our camp.”

“I was meant to sign with David Coldwell before the pandemic started. We kept everything under wraps and when the pandemic was over we were going to announce it in proper fashion. But the connection between me him wasn’t really there. Anyone that knows me, it’s all about chemistry and I wasn’t feeling it with Dave.”

“Ryan’s name then popped in my head. I always liked Ryan, I saw how dedicated he was, his love for the sports and how he looks after his fighters,” he continues.

“So I texted Ryan and said these exact words ‘Hi Ryan, hypothetically speaking, what if I asked you would you be my manger.’ He replied Francy I would love to mange you and guide your career’ and from there it is history.”

‘The Butcher Boy’ is back in Spain training under former Dublin pro O’Brien and alongside top light heavyweight prospect Paul McCullaugh.

However, he has no specific date in mind for his return to the ring.

“A boxer’s job is to be ready for any opportunity that arises. I am ready if it’s right and a fight that will get us where we need to be.”