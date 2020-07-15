Bob Arum commits to Jamel Herring v Carl Frampton







In what will be music to Carl Frampton‘s ears, promoter Bob Arum has reaffirmed his commitment to putting on a world title clash with Jamel Herring.

The Top Rank boss intends to put on the seemingly-cursed fight in the “fourth quarter of 2020.”

Arum tweeted this plan following the Top Rank card in Vegas last night – a bill which WBO super featherweight champion Herring [21(10)-2(1)] had been due to headline before testing positive for COVID-19.

The unlucky match-up had previously been planned for late last year but this was scrapped when Frampton was forced to postpone his August warm-up fight with Emmanuel Dominguez after a freak injury.

After recovering from being struck by the heavy falling ornament, Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] got back to winning ways in November versus Tyler McCreary and Top Rank stablemate Herring defended his title versus Lamont Roach.

This saga finished with, the title fight was then due for Belfast this summer – and then Coronavirus hit.

Pushed vaguely to the end of the year, both were due to have keep busy bouts in the interim. Frampton’s is due to be confirmed shortly while Herring has twice seen his clash with Jonathan Oquendo postponed following positive COVID tests.

These delays – plus the fact WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson has moved up in weight and is entitled to leapfrog Frampton in the queue for a title shot – has led to some worrying we may never see ‘The Jackal’ attempt to become a three-weight champion.

However, controversial promoter Arum has allayed fears, stating that “we were greatly saddened when Jamel Herring tested positive for COVID-19.”

“We expect not only him back in the ring in August, but also Carl Frampton.”

“If they’re both victorious, we will attempt to match them against each other in the fourth quarter of 2020.”

