Betting Odds for Lockdown Boxing







Irish boxing is really going to kick into gear over the next few weeks and there are, currently, three bouts involving boxers from these shores which you can bet on.

–

First up is James Tennyson at Matchroom Fight Camp on Saturday August 1st. The Poleglass puncher goes for the vacant British lightweight title versus Gavin Gwynne and is favourite to do the business.

Tennyson is a best-priced 1/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair) to claim the Lonsdale belt while Gwynee is a 7/2 underdog (William Hill, Betway). The draw is as wide as 33/1 (Betfred).

–

On Friday August 14th it is Eric Donovan‘s turn versus Matchroom starlet Zelfa Barrett in the Essex headquarters.

Lilywhite Lightning is a 16/5 underdog (Betway) to upset his bigger Manchester foe who is the 2/7 favourite (William HIll, BetVictor). The draw is 25/1 (Betway).

–

The big one comes in Eddie Hearn’s childhood home on Saturday August 22nd when Katie Taylor rematches Delfine Persoon for the undisputed lightweight crown.

Taylor is a quite short 4/9 on to repeat the feat of last Summer (BetVictor) while Persoon is 11/4 to claim revenge (Paddy Power, Betfair). The draw is an extremely short 11/1 (William Hill).

–

The best outlet for a treble is Paddy Power, coming in at just over 5/1 for all of Taylor, Tennyson, and Donovan to win.

–

No odds are currently being offered on the MTK match-ups involving Irish fighters – Lewis Crocker v Louis Greene, Gary Cully v Kieran Gething, Sean McComb v Siar Ozgul, Jono Carroll v Maxi Hughes, Padraig McCrory v Mickey Ellison, and Pierce O’Leary v Harry Limburn. Additionally, Caoimhin Agyarko, James McGivern, Mick Conlan, and Carl Frampton are awaiting confirmed opponents.

Odds for these, and wider markets for the other fights, are expected closer to the time.