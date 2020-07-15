How Hard Does James Tennyson Hit?







James Tennyson [26(22)-3(3)] believes he has found his perfect weight after moving up to the 135lbs class.

Indeed, Poleglass power puncher believes he is one of the biggest hitters in the division.

Since moving up in the wake of his defeat to Tevin Farmer, Tennyson has finished all four of his contests inside the distance in brutal fashion, earning him a shot at the vacant British Lightweight title against Gavin Gwynne on Saturday August 1st as part of Matchroom Fight Camp.

The former European, Commonwealth, Celtic, and two-time Irish champ was originally scheduled to face Gwynne at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in May before COVID-19 put the sporting world on hold.

That Sky Sports fight has been refixed to Eddie Hearn’s childhood backgarden at the start of next month where he gets the opportunity to make it two KOs in a row over Welsh opponents following his 11th round stoppage win over Craig Evans last November.

An impressive six-fight unbeaten streak at super featherweight saw ‘The Assassin’ secure his first World Title shot against then-IBF ruler Farmer in Boston in October 2018.

Tennyson says he suffered badly in attempting to shed weight before that fight and insists he feels much more comfortable at nine-stone-nine as he looks to mount fresh World Title.

Outlining his second period of weight issues, Tennyson explains how “my last few fights at Super-Featherweight were starting to really push me on the weight as the fights went on.”

“Once the fight with Tevin Farmer came about it was one fight too many with doing the weight.”

“I’m a natural Lightweight now, it’s not a push or a struggle to do the weight. I’m feeling strong, fit and healthy at the weight. Things have gone from strength to strength for me with four straight knockout wins so the move up in weight has done me good.”

“Not cutting that extra few pounds is really helping my performances, I’m a lot stronger at the weight which makes a big difference.”

There are big punchers at lightweight like the explosive Teofimo Lopez, the destructive Gervonta Davis, and the perhaps unproved Ryan Garcia – and Tennyson feels he has comparable pop.

The 26-year-old explained how “my record shows that I’m one of the hardest-hitting Lightweights in the division at the minute. I prepare for 12 hard rounds, but of course I’ll always be looking for that moment where you can just end the fight.”

“My experience and my power will be a big factor in the fight. It always presents itself at some stage, it’s just when that opportunity arises, whether it’s round one or round twelve, I’ll pounce on it.”

While Gwynne does not possess similar power, he does have an aggressive approach and is a large lightweight.

Tennyson is not overlooking the Merthyr Tydfil man who stands in the way of bigger fights internationally.

The Ulster puncher notes how “this is a massive fight for my career.”

“Gavin is a real tough lad. We’re both two come forward fighters and I believe that our styles are going to gel. It’s going to be a good war and I feel like this is a must-win fight for me. I’ll be ready come fight night.”

“You can’t look past Gavin because he’s a big tough guy but down the line I want another World Title shot. Get this one out of the way and I’ll start chasing down that World Title.”