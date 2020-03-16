Corona cripples only Irish show outside of Belfast – Ring Kings II canceled

The only show scheduled to take place outside of Belfast so far in 2020 has been cancelled.

The people behind Ring Kings had worked hard to bring boxing back south and back to Waterford for just the second time in two years.

They planned an exciting card for May 9, which was to be topped by an Irish middleweight title fight between Chris Blaney and local favourite Craig McCarthy.

Also scheduled to appear on the show where Irish light middleweight champion Craig O’Brien, Limerick’s Graham McCormack and Tramore’s Rhys Moran.

However the entire card has been cancelled and five more Irish fighters have been left without a fight thanks to COVID-19.

The fact the card is scheduled for as late as May and has still been cancelled will prove a worry.

There are two #MTKFightNights scheduled for April 24 and 25 in Belfast which commonsense now suggests may be in danger.

MTK might have the resources to take a hit and run the cards behind closed doors if that is an option, but that wasn’t financially viable for the outfit behind Ring Kings.

It’s a massive blow for boxing outside of Belfast which needed a Dublin or regional show boost in 2020.

It’s also hard on the fighters involved as they like many others may have to put their careers on hold.

However, speaking online Power revealed the show was more postponed than cancelled.

Power revealed a second date has been assured and secured and the fights may go ahead later in the Summer.

“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic we have decided to postpone RingKings 2 which was due to take place on May the 9th at the W.I.T Arena.

“Obviously with the uncertainty of the coming weeks we could not in good faith continue to promote the show for May.

“We have spoken to the boxers, venue and production about a new date and they have been made available to us in the near future but we will not be able to set a firm date until it is clear how this pandemic will unfold.

“Any tickets purchased can be refunded from point of purchase or will be valid for the new date.

“Thank you very much for the support of the event thus far and let’s stay safe and KO this virus.”

